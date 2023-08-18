DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.20% of DoubleVerify worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DV traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $403,648,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,178,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,789.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,217,135 shares of company stock worth $820,422,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DV. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

