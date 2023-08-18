Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) PT Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $942.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,359.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $221,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,624 shares of company stock worth $2,246,078. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

