Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.84

Dream Unlimited Co. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.84 and traded as low as C$19.70. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$20.06, with a volume of 54,587 shares.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
