Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,783. The stock has a market cap of $965.99 million, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.07. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

