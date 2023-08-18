DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.03

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and traded as low as $95.36. DSV A/S shares last traded at $95.67, with a volume of 19,784 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Danske lowered shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,280.00.

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

