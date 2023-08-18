DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.03

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and traded as low as $95.36. DSV A/S shares last traded at $95.67, with a volume of 19,784 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Danske lowered shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,280.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DSDVY
DSV A/S Stock Down 0.1 %
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DSV A/S
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.