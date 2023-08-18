Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $214.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.