Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,686,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,505 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $124.71 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $148.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.