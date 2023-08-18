Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 261.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $161.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.01 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
