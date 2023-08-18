Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 769,861.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 300,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $31.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.