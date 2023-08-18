Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $453,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 494,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 217.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,639,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 121,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 84.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 161,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

