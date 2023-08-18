Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

