Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054,292 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after buying an additional 1,942,035 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.48%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

