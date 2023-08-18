Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.91.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

