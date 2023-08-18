Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $777,548,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 60,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 77,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 224.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.