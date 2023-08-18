Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.91.

DUK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.02. 438,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

