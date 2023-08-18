E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,598 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for about 6.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of KE by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after buying an additional 2,330,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,496,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,827,000 after buying an additional 1,694,802 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 6,883,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

