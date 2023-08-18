E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. ServiceNow comprises about 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.69. The company had a trading volume of 606,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,753. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,588. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.