E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group comprises approximately 1.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Performance

NYSE MNSO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.28. 551,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,101. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.