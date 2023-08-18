e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.67. 801,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $3,540,528.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at $29,560,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $3,540,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,393 shares of company stock worth $24,223,521. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

