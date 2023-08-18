E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EONGY. Societe Generale lowered E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. E.On has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

