Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGBN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $24.81. 56,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,242. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

