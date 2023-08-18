Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

DEA opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

