Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $94.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after buying an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after buying an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,228,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $100.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.