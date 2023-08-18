Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 2.0% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

ETN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.71. The stock had a trading volume of 922,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $225.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

