Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.04. The company had a trading volume of 351,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,267. Eaton has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $225.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

