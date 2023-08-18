eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in eBay by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

