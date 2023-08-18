eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.29.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 1,995,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,696. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 293.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 898,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.