eCash (XEC) Price Down 17.3% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $463.91 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,484.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00702538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00110381 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000337 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,473,510,923,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,473,548,423,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

