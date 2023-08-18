Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,862,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 445,031 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.