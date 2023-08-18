Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 966,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,311. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

