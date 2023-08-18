Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $96.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.68.

EW traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,226. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

