Electrovaya Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Electrovaya stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

