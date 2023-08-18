EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.3 %

EME opened at $211.97 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.60 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

