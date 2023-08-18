Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMRAF
Emera Price Performance
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.