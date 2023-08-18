Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $37.44 on Monday. Emera has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

