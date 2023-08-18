Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. 1,113,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

