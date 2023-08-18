Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 312.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,119 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.43%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.