Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.80. 2,584,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,051. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 191.43%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

