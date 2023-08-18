Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.