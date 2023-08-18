Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Price Performance

CUT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

