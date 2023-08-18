Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $427,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

JEPI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. 1,313,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,912. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

