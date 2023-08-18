Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,384 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,189 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 103,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,373. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

