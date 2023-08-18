Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.46. 609,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

