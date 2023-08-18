Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 222 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fithian LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $62.71. 1,174,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

