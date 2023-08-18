Energi Trading 24.9% Lower This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $74,402.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00041394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,137,486 coins and its circulating supply is 67,505,237 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

