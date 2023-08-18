Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ERII

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. 86,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 857,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,569,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $826,003. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,340,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 88,551 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.