Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer's current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer's Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm's revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 125.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 318,817 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 188,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $3,402,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

