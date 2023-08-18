Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.73. 2,049,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.99. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

