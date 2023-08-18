EnWave (ENW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.64 million for the quarter. EnWave had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%.

EnWave Stock Performance

CVE ENW opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. EnWave has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

