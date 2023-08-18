EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EQT. UBS Group decreased their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.71.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

