Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Target Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Target in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.13.

Shares of TGT opened at $130.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

